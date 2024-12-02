Akinon and DigiCommerce form B2B ecommerce partnership

The partnership highlights Akinon’s commitment to enhancing its B2B commerce solutions and capitalises on DigiCommerce’s proven expertise and significant footprint in North America and the Asia-Pacific region, two crucial centres for B2B ecommerce growth.

Akinon's commitment to unified commerce and B2B ecommerce extends beyond technology; it aims to build a global network. Leveraging its EMEA presence and DigiCommerce's strategic offices worldwide, including Boston, Montreal, Vietnam, Australia, and a new branch in Dubai, ensures diverse market coverage. This geographic diversity guarantees tailored solutions that comprehend the intricacies of each market.











Augmenting B2B ecommerce

Akinon’s innovative omnichannel solutions, combined with DigiCommerce's experience in delivering robust B2B commerce experiences, promise to create a seamless integration of services that cater to the evolving needs of global businesses. The alliance aims to offer a one-stop solution for B2B commerce by integrating Akinon’s platform capabilities with DigiCommerce’s strategy and development expertise.

Officials from Akinon said they are happy to bring DigiCommerce’s experience into our fold. Their presence in North America and APAC is a valuable asset that complements our recent expansions across EMEA. Together, we intend to set a new standard for B2B commerce.

Also commenting on this partnership, representatives from DigiCommerce stated that they are happy to partner with Akinon, whose cutting-edge platform and expansive geographical reach complement their deep-rooted expertise in B2B commerce. This alliance is an exciting opportunity to further innovate and drive value for businesses across the globe.





What does Akinon do?

Akinon presents a cloud-native, composable, unified commerce platform, designed to empower B2C, B2B, and marketplace operations, enabling the creation of distinctive shopping experiences that captivate and convert customers. Whether people are embarking on their digital journey or seeking to elevate their current platform, the company ensures a smooth, rapid launch with zero disruptions or constraints on future growth.





More information about DigiCommerce

DigiCommerce is a full-service development and strategy partner specialiding in B2B and B2C commerce solutions. With a global team of seasoned experts, DigiCommerce helps businesses build innovative, scalable, and customer-centric commerce experiences that drive growth and success. From strategy and design to implementation and support, DigiCommerce is dedicated to equipping businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive.