Akeneo acquires Sigmento to boost ecommerce customer experience

The acquisition empowers Akeneo to help retailers turn product information into powerful brand assets.

The combined entity, now equipped with machine learning technologies, will allow large enterprise companies to deploy data intelligence and deliver integrated product attribute information across multiple channels far more quickly and at scale.

Sigmento, founded in 2015, has emerged is a provider of automated product listing solutions. The startup’s machine learning algorithms allow ecommerce merchants to enrich structured product information while improving SEO, conversions, and competitive advantages.

Akeneo created an open source enterprise product information management (PIM) platform that improves product data and simplifies product catalog management. Leading global brands such as Samsung, Shop.com, Carrefour, Universal Music Group and John Deere use Akeneos PIM solution to scale and customize their ecommerce initiatives.