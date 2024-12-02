Akamai shields CashFlows for data protection

Operating in the regulated financial services industry, CashFlows is responsible for keeping cardholder and personal data safe for its customers and their customers. Running on the Edge servers of the Akamai Intelligent Edge Platform, Akamai Kona Site Defender provides CashFlows with DDoS mitigation and web application security, with 24/7 monitoring. Supporting this, Fast DNS ensures CashFlows can continually provide its services through local DNS servers, while adding an extra layer of DDoS security.

As part of its expansion, CashFlows plans to add more payment methods to its platform and introduce additional products such as gateways, cryptocurrencies, data analytics and alternative payment mechanisms. These will all be supported by Akamai’s security solutions.