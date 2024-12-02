



This initiative is part of the bank’s ongoing efforts to improve financial accessibility and customer convenience through better digital banking solutions.











With this latest innovation, UAE residents aged 21 and above can apply for an Ajman Bank credit card entirely through the app. The process requires users to upload necessary documents for verification, which is completed within a few business hours. Upon approval, applicants receive an instant virtual credit card for immediate use, followed by the delivery of a physical card.





Exclusive benefits and rewards

To incentivise digital adoption, Ajman Bank is offering exclusive benefits for customers applying via the Digital Connect App, including:

Welcome cashback offer: new customers can earn up to USD 272 in cashback upon successful application.

Instant virtual card: approved applicants receive a virtual credit card instantly, facilitating immediate online transactions and compatibility with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Comprehensive rewards program: customers can access a wide range of travel, hospitality, and cashback benefits through Ajman Bank Ultracash and BRight Credit Cards.

Secure and convenient authentication: the onboarding process leverages UAE Pass for simple authentication, ensuring security and ease of use.

Commitment to digital transformation

This launch aligns with Ajman Bank’s broader digital transformation strategy, emphasising simple, instant, and user-friendly banking experiences. By integrating cutting-edge financial technology, the bank aims to set a new standard for digital banking in the UAE.

With this digital onboarding initiative, Ajman Bank reinforces its commitment to providing innovative financial solutions that cater to the evolving needs of modern banking customers in the UAE.

