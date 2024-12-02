Ajman Bank enables Apple Pay for its customers

To make payments, customers have to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal. Every Apple Pay purchase is authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique security code. Apple Pay is accepted in grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, retail stores, and many more places.

Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make purchases in apps or on the web without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

When customers use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element, a chip designed to store the payment information on the device.