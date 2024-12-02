AJE adds Alipay and fapiao as online payment options in China

AJE has expanded its transactional capabilities to include payment processing by Alipay and official fapiao invoicing to serve the rapidly growing Chinese market.

Alipay, an affiliate of Alibaba Group, is one of the most commonly used online payment options in China with more than 200 million users and a daily transaction volume exceeding RMB700 million in 4,000,000 transactions. Fapiao are official Chinese invoices, registered at the local tax bureau, which are used as final proof-of-purchase of a good or service. They often come in a bilingual version.

American Journal Experts (AJE) provides editing, translation, formatting and other manuscript services designed to help researchers throughout the publication process. AJE is a subsidiary of Research Square, a for-benefit company that develops software and services for the global research community.