Airwallex and McLaren’s partnership outcome

Before deciding to team up with Airwallex, McLaren Racing’s international payments run was made out of 30 payments conducted one at a time, which was significantly inefficient and time-consuming. By leveraging the financial firm’s solutions, the sports brand was able to make payments via a tailored approval process and execute a batch payout leveraging a template. In addition, Airwallex focused on accelerating transfer speeds for McLaren’s finance team, as well as minimising fees when paying international suppliers in USD.



By utilising Airwallex’s end-to-end payment system, McLaren Racing benefits from competitively priced foreign exchange (FX) rates and transfers funds via an extensive local payout network. Also, the sports brand can pay each international vendor in their local currency while decreasing transfer times.



Moreover, having its global headquarters in Singapore, Airwallex marked the Singaporean Grand Prix on 22 September 2024 by revealing a 3D perception shift sculpture of McLaren F2 driver Lando Norris, with the artwork symbolising the role that perception plays in driving success.





