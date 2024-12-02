Airwallex's latest funding round lifts valuation to USD 4 billion

The majority of the funding came from new investors, including private US-based investment firm Lone Pine Capital, which led the funding round and is the backer of other fintechs such as PayPal and Square, as well Amazon, Netflix, and Twitter.

G square and Vetamer Capital Management also joined the round, alongside existing investors 1835i Ventures, DST Global, Salesforce Ventures, and Sequoia Capital China.

In a statement, Airwallex said it plans to use the additional funds to further its global expansion plans, which entail scaling up its presence globally and growing its sales and commercial teams, and developing new products and services.