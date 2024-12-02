Airwallex to introduce virtual payment card for Hong Kong businesses

The card will allow customers in Hong Kong to generate single-use and multi-use cards for online payments to vendors and other merchants in more than 140 currencies where Visa is accepted. It is not a traditional credit card, but instead linked to a business’s Airwallex account.

The virtual card uses can range from companies seeking to make a one-time payment to a single vendor, to recurring payments for web services, online advertising or other subscription-based services, he added. The Airwallex offering is the latest business-to-business (B2B) product introduced under a strategic partnership reached last year between the fintech and global payments technology company Visa.