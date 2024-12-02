Airwallex teams with Plum to enable stock investing for its customers

Airwallex was chosen as Plum’s global payments and FX partner to support the launch of Plum’s new stock investing feature that will allow for its customers to trade in 500+ US stocks across a range of tech brands and options, including major fortune 500 businesses. With the Airwallex integration, Plum can collect, hold, and convert funds in multiple currencies and bring to market new features to customers on their investing journey.

Plum company officials stated that the partner’s technological infrastructure and dedicated engineering support team has allowed for a seamless integration process, and has enabled them with a cost-effective method solution for the launch of their stocks investing feature. They look forward to supporting customers on their financial journey and are happy to have Airwallex’s technology working in the background to power their new stock investing platform.