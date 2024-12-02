Airwallex signs definitive agreement to acquire CTIN Pay





Following this announcement, the acquisition is set to expand Airwallex’s existing licences across multiple Asia-Pacific (APAS) markets, including the regions of Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, New Zealand, mainland China, and Japan. This process will deepen the overall global reach of its financing infrastructure by aiding Vietnamese merchants in their overseas expansion.

In addition, the initiative will also facilitate international companies and businesses to enter the Vietnamese market in a secure, efficient, and fast manner. The transaction is currently subject to the satisfaction of the customary closing conditions.











More information on Airwallex’s acquisition of CTIN Pay

Airwallex represents a global financial platform for modern businesses that was developed in order to deliver trusted solutions that manage multiple areas of the market, from payments, treasury, and spend management to Embedded Finance. The acquisition of CTIN Pay, an International Payment Service (IPS) company in Vietnam, accelerates the firm’s mission to enable local businesses to deliver financial solutions that meet the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Through the process of expanding its financial infrastructure across Southeast Asia, Airwallex is set to focus on supporting businesses in the region of Vietnam, enabling them to scale internationally with improved safety and efficiency. At the same time, by addressing financial challenges in these markets, the firm will also optimise the manner in which businesses expand internationally, accelerating their growth process and the development of new products and opportunities.



