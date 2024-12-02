Airwallex reports on strategies to help merchants adapt to ecommerce evolution

Airwallex notes that the world of ecommerce is evolving rapidly and as consumers continue to drift away from the high street into the reach of digital commerce marketers, brands are augmenting their strategy. The company writes in a report that merchants should no longer just show a picture of a pair of sunglasses because, with the help of AR tech, they can show the customer how they’re going to look wearing them.

The fintech firm also mentions in its report that ecommerce merchants should not limit their reach to one country when, with a few ‘tweaks’ to their website, they can target millions of additional customers across the globe. As a business grows, Airwallex explains that it can help it ‘spend less on merchant fees, and more on giving customers a memorable experience.’

The solutions offered by Airwallex include a Global account where businesses can receive/hold/send major currencies across borders with no transaction fees, online payments with a multi-currency payment gateway that integrates with the online store, and borderless cards to pay for online ads and other international expenses.