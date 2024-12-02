



By integrating Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure and payments capabilities, Panax users can execute cross-border and foreign exchange transactions directly within the Panax platform.











This collaboration gives finance teams complete visibility and cash control while simplifying operations and optimising liquidity management.

Additionally, financial teams can transfer funds between entities through multi-currency accounts and benefit from the ability to make payments in over 60 currencies across more than 120 countries, eliminating the need for multiple bank accounts.

Panax’s platform optimises cash management processes by proactively surfacing insights related to trends, anomalies, and upcoming funding requirements, enabling finance teams to improve liquidity and minimise cash risks. With Airwallex’s payment infrastructure, finance teams can act on these insights, as allowing them to efficiently execute cross-border payment transfers.

Officials stated that Panax’s platform automatically collects and processes data, enabling customers to receive AI-driven insights and alerts, and to act on them in real time with complete context.





Benefits for Panax customers

This partnership reflects the growing industry shift toward automation and real-time financial insights, reducing the need for manual intervention.

By eliminating fragmented financial processes, Panax customers can benefit from:

Optimal cross-border payments enabling users to transfer funds globally without switching between bank accounts and access all the necessary information on one platform;

Competitive FX rates, as users can manage currency exchange efficiently with reduced costs.



Recent updates from Aiwallex

Earlier in 2025, Airwallex mapped out plans to pursue banking licences in the UK and US, aiming to scale its operations into lending. Officials stated that the financial platform sought UK banking services due to the region’s favourable market conditions for fintech companies and the Financial Conduct Authority’s regulatory capabilities.

Moreover, the company excluded an IPO in the UK and focused on a US listing instead. This decision was based on the US market being one of the most liquid capital markets and the most accessible globally.

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.