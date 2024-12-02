Through this partnership, institutions and individual accredited investors will be able to invest in startups anywhere in the world by using their own local currencies. Before this collaboration, performing a startup investment involved converting local currency into USD and wiring it. Now, OurCrowd’s investors from more than 195 countries can invest in global startups on a digital platform in their own currency in a quick and easy manner.

OurCrowd will integrate Airwallex’s API in order to allow users to invest in their own currencies and bypass any restrictions caused by USD-denominated wire transfers. Furthermore, accredited investors can now participate in startup deals with less friction and more efficiency thanks to Airwallex products such as Global Accounts, Payouts and LockFX.

OurCrowd allocates global accounts to all users, who can select from various currencies, including their own local denomination, whenever they want to invest. Once selected, OurCrowd converts the funds into USD at a transparent rate that is generally locked in for 24 hours. This integration has the potential to increase speed and efficiency while improving the investing experience on both ends of the transaction.

More information about Airwallex

Airwallex is a leading global financial platform that offers trusted solutions in fields such as payments, treasury, spend management, and embedded finance. The company’s proprietary infrastructure was designed to remove the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders.

Airwallex launched in Israel in May 2023 and made plans for a further future expansion across the region and the Middle East. This expansion came at a pivotal moment for Airwallex, as it continued strengthening its global footprint, with the company having chosen Tel Aviv as its first office location in the area due to strong customer demand and the Israeli technology ecosystem.

In the same month, Germany-based fintech MODIFI partnered with Airwallex to launch Global Account Solutions for transferring money across multiple regions. Using Airwallex's global payments and financial infrastructure, MODIFI created the Global Account Solutions payment tool that facilitates a seamless payment integration for exporters in China and large buyers around the world, by addressing the complexities and high costs of cross-border payments and invoice financing.

