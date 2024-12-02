



Following this announcement, the partnership will embed global bank transfers and expand operational capabilities, which will support Moss’ international growth ambitions.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Airwallex x Moss partnership

By integrating Airwallet’s financial infrastructure, Moss has launched `Pay with Moss`, a solution that was developed to include initiating global bank transfers directly from Moss’ user interface. This will enable end-to-end procure-to-pay and employee reimbursement workflows for customers and partners alike.

In addition, Airwallex’s solutions include accounts for holding funds, which enable card payments and facilitate domestic and global bank transfers. Moss clients will be given the possibility to top up their wallets, instructing the firm to transfer funds to suppliers and take advantage of Aiwallex’s currency conversion features to secure favorable FX rates. This optimised functionality will also allow Moss to better service companies across its nine European markets.

The partnership represents an important step in the process of optimising the manner in which businesses operate internationally, as well as offering customers a simplified money movement opportunity and overall access to flexibility and efficiency.

Furthermore, Moss will be able to significantly optimise its spend management capabilities, while also delivering more robust and flexible tools to its customers. These will cover global accounts, attractive foreign exchange rates, and local payments globally. In addition, the firm will focus on optimising spend management for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) that have since issued more than 350.000 cards.