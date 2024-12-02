



Following this announcement, Airwallex merchants will have the possibility to accept Discover Global Network, including Discover and Diners Club International Cards. The collaboration will also provide solutions in several regions, including Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK.

Businesses will also benefit from reductions in cart abandonment, as well as optimised customer satisfaction due to an improved checkout experience that enables them to pay with their preferred cards. In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Airwallex x Discover Global Network partnership

Airwallex represents a global financial platform for modern businesses, offering secure and efficient solutions to manage payments, treasury, spend management, Embedded Finance, and more. The company leverages its proprietary infrastructure in order to reduce friction out of global payments and financial operations, as well as provide firms with the possibility to benefit from new opportunities and grow internationally. Discover Global Network remains committed to expanding acceptance and providing businesses with the needed access to the growing base of cardholders around the world.

According to the official press release, Airwallex aims to streamline the payment experience of clients by offering businesses the needed tools to facilitate payments through the use of multiple methods. At the same time, the strategic deal also reflects the shared commitment to broadening payment acceptance for businesses around the world, helping firms scale internationally and drive development.