Airwallex partners with Bird

Bird's (formerly MessageBird) global operations with multiple currencies flowing in and out of operating entities around the world had led to a fragmented financial operating system. According to the press release, this system is spread across over 20 banking partners globally, causing operational challenges for the Bird Finance team. Particularly in relation to the creation and approval of supplier payments and reconciliation with Bird’s accounting software.





Under this partnership and by using Airwallex’s global payments and financial infrastructure, Bird has been able to consolidate its financial operations across multiple entities and currencies into a single platform. This has enabled greater visibility and control as well as the automation of supplier payments around the world, leveraging Airwallex’s proprietary foreign exchange (FX) engine. Bird is utilising Airwallex’s issuing product to pay its global suppliers and the batch transfers tool to run its own payroll across entities.





The press release continues to state that, Airwallex and Bird collaborated on a superior integration via Netsuite that aims to provide greater speed, consistency, and depth of reconciliation for Bird’s finance team.





Bird’s platform, applications, and APIs seeks to help more than 29,000 businesses to streamline conversations and build engaging experiences through their customers’ preferred channels - including WhatsApp, Email, SMS, Voice, WeChat, Messenger, and Instagram.





About Airwallex

Airwallex is a global financial platform for modern businesses, offering solutions to manage everything from payments, treasury, and spend management to Embedded Finance. With its proprietary infrastructure, Airwallex seeks to take the friction out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders. Airwallex (Netherlands) is licensed as an electronic money institution and supervised by the Central Bank in the Netherlands.







In April 2024, the company launched the Airwallex Borderless Visa Card in Canada, with the aim to provide Canada-based businesses with a virtual card issued by Peoples Trust Company. The card allows businesses to make payments globally wherever Visa is accepted. Representatives emphasised the necessity for modern businesses to operate across borders, highlighting the card's flexibility and control in facilitating international transactions.





About Bird

Based in the Netherlands, Bird's mission is to create a world where communicating with a business is as easy as talking with a friend. Bird powers communication between businesses and their customers — across any channel, always with the right context, and on every corner of the planet. Bird processes over 5 trillion messages, calls, and emails for customers, such as Google, Facebook, and Uber, across channels like WhatsApp, email, SMS, and many more.

