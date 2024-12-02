Airwallex partners with Arsenal FC



Airwallex has announced its multi-year partnership with Arsenal FC in order to become the club’s Official Finance Software Partner.

Following this announcement, Airwallex is set to be the club’s Presenting Partner for the Men’s pre-season tour across eastern Asia, with the company’s services being used across the tour and the two working together in the longer term in order to improve Arsenal’s payment gateway suite of solutions.

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Airwallex x Arsenal FC partnership

According to the official press release, Airwallex is set to retain the right to use Arsenal’s Men’s and Women’s first team branding, as well as deliver and engage content for supporters during games at Emirates Stadium across the Premier League and Women’s Super League (WSL) fixtures. At the same time, the partnership builds on Airwallex’s growing global customer base in the region of Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the Americas.

Furthermore, the process of collaborating with Arsenal will allow the company to accelerate the development of global banking. Whether it’s optimising the manner in which the club saves time and money in their day-to-day financial operations, or designing a more secure and efficient payments experience for supporters enjoying the football experience, the partnership is expected to develop optimised value for football, for businesses, and for customers around the world. Designed to replace fragmented, legacy systems, Airwallex will continue to offer a unified platform for global financial operations, as well as to provide a secure suite of solutions, from multi-currency business accounts to payments, spend management, and embedded financial products.



