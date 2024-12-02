Airwallex partners with Agoda to ease travel planning for Hong Kong SMEs

These Hong Kong SMEs and startups, with Airwallex Business Accounts, will have access to a 7% discount when they book selected accommodations using their Airwallex Borderless Cards. Additionally, they will also receive 20% cashback on airfares and accommodation booking around the world.











Travel is picking up

Airwallex’s partnership with Agoda comes at a time when demand for travel has significantly increased, as quarantine measures and travel restrictions ease.

In a recent Airwallex Hong Kong SME customer survey, 84% of respondents plan to take a business trip in the next 6 months where the top international destinations include Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia. Other Hong Kong SMEs are also considering to travel to Mainland China, the US, and the UK.

Officials from Airwallex stated that after almost three years of pandemic travel restrictions, many local businesses are eager to start traveling again. Being able to travel enables companies to keep up with the competition and to identify opportunities for growth. And as businesses in Hong Kong re-equip themselves to get the most out of their travels, they are pleased to be offering their continued support, empowering the city’s SME and startup community to travel and grow internationally with help from their partners.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Agoda said it is great to see businesses in Hong Kong recover from the pandemic, and to see so many that are eager to travel again. For many, their next business trip may be the first time they have travelled in a very long time. At Agoda, they constantly work towards reinventing the customer booking journey, and through this partnership with Airwallex, it hopes its can help make their travel planning experience as hassle-free and worry-free as possible.