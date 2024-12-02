Airwallex partners Expedia to simplify business travel

Following an increase in business and personal travel alike, the companies announced a joint promotion that looks to assist customers with saving money when booking hotel stays.





Business travel and Airwallex – Expedia collaboration details

Based on the information provided in the press release, Expedia’s Traveller Value Index 2023 highlights that one in three people plan on business travel in the year ahead. Following this increase in demand, together with the lifting of Covid-related restrictions throughout the world, Airwallex has been finding ways to continue its support of businesses as they look to travel and expand across borders.

Jessica Chiu, Head of North American Strategic Partnerships at Airwallex says that as global business and personal travel has been regaining momentum, the partnership with the traveller technology platform Expedia Group enables existing and new Airwallex customers with an exclusive 10% discount off hotel stays when booking on the platform. The collaboration looks to provide Airwallex’s customers with access to exclusive benefits, while simultaneously showcasing both companies’ shared core value of customer centricity.











The spokesperson added that the company knows a multitude of companies face cost pressures in their budgets and has an understanding of work travel’s importance in building new relationships and growing a business. As a multitude of business travellers look to book trips amid rising costs and inflation, the partnership with Expedia aims to make travel increasingly affordable for all Airwallex customers throughout the world.

Clayton Nelson, Vice President, of Retail Partnerships at Expedia Group stated that the company is looking forward to cooperating with Airwallex and providing its members with a way to access discounts across the Group’s depth and breadth of global travel supply on their sites, with the spokesperson adding that they are on a constant lookout for ways to connect their partners with travellers through their affiliate technology.





Airwallex strategy and offering

A global payments and financial platform for modern businesses, Airwallex looks to remove the unnecessary friction and cost associated with the traditional financial system to assist entrepreneurs with achieving their global ambitions. Companies around the world trust Airwallex with managing everything ranging from payments, treasury, and spend to embedded finance, all through a single platform. The company’s purpose is that of connecting entrepreneurs, business builders, makers, and creators with global opportunities and having an international footprint across the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, it aims to empower businesses to grow without borders.

