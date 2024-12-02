Airwallex launches Yield in Hong Kong

Airwallex has already obtained a licence that enables it to offer asset management services in the region from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC). This supports the company to gain returns of up to 3.97% on their multi-currency balances with no minimum lock-up period needed.











Yield makes a full rollout in Hong Kong

By embedding Yield into their Airwallex platform, users can improve their financial operations by managing their working capital and extra funds in one place, allowing them to operate with more efficiency and earn returns on idle funds.

Yield is a low-risk discretionary portfolio management service aiming to offer returns from exposure to money market instruments offered by investment firms. When it launched in Hong Kong, Airwallex initially partnered with JP Morgan Asset Management to leverage its expertise in money market instruments investment management. The American firm chose this collaboration so it could extend its multi-currency liquidity management capability to Airwallex’s platform, helping them improve their features.

Airwallex Yield’s goal is to focus on high-quality, short-duration investments, enabling users to earn on multiple currencies without the need to open multiple bank accounts. Businesses can move their funds between the cash balance and the Yield account anytime they need, enabling them to consolidate more of their working capital within the platform and benefit from the convenience of accessing high-liquidity returns.

Yield has been in beta for the past months, only being offered to a few specific Hong Kong businesses before its broader launch. With the full rollout, all eligible businesses in the region can sign up and create an account. The platform is offered through Airwallex Capital Hong Kong Limited, licenced by the SFC to operate in a regulated manner in activities such as asset management.

