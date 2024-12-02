Airwallex launches solution for business expense management

With workforces increasingly distributed and remote, expense management has evolved into an administrative burden for businesses operating globally. Airwallex solves the problem through automating parts of the expense process that are traditionally time consuming and manual, according to the press release.

Together with Airwallex's virtual and physical multi-currency cards, for corporates and employees, the new offering streamlines the expenses process through offering a single integrated platform to manage spending. Businesses will be able to seamlessly upload receipts for approval, reconcile expenses and gain real-time visibility over card transactions.

This includes the ability to upload and track receipts, allowing businesses full visibility over purchases, with all the details in one place, assign expenses to the right accounting categories, and reconcile and close the books faster.

The Expenses solution works alongside Airwallex Borderless cards, which can be used for corporate or employee expenses in more than 140 currencies globally where Visa is accepted. Expenses will be available in all markets where Airwallex Borderless cards are currently available, including in Australia, UK, Hong Kong SAR, the US, and subsequently, in Singapore and Europe later in 2022.