Airwallex launches online card payment acceptance solution in Hong Kong

The online card payment solution enables Hong Kong merchants to receive online payments from users of Visa and Mastercard anywhere in the world and allows them to optimise working capital flow. More than 120 currencies are accepted on the Visa and Mastercard networks.

The service allows merchants to receive the funds directly in their Airwallex in multiple currencies. Airwallex informed that the solution, which debuted in Europe in September 2020, is a further step towards building its own global, cloud-based online payments platform.