Airwallex launches Global Accounts for SMEs

Announced at Money2020, the newly launched capabilities will be embedded into Airwallex’ Web App, enabling UK SMEs to collect funds in Euros throughout the European Economic Area with local bank details, and send funds to businesses in over 130 countries.

Using the Web App, available here, businesses will also be able to access the interbank exchange rate with transparent and low-cost fees. The platform has been built to support businesses looking to expand by offering a scalable solution that’s able to process, monitor and control thousands of transactions simultaneously through a digital first approach.

Businesses can access Global Accounts for collections and Airwallex’s Convert and Pay capabilities by signing up online, and can start transacting as soon as they have been approved by the Airwallex onboarding team.

Once signed-up, customers gain access to the online dashboard which acts as the control centre for all international payments. From the dashboard, customers are able to analyse historic and real-time data to make business decisions on their overseas business activity.

Airwallex’s Global Accounts are already available for SMEs across the APAC region, with thousands of businesses using the platform to collect funds overseas and pay their international suppliers in over 130 countries.