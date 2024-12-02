Airwallex launches early-stage VC fund Capital 49

The fund is targeting a corpus of USD 200 million from Airwallex’s founders. Some of the sectors it is targeting are ecommerce, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and fintech. Capital 49 has invested in two fintech companies so far.

Established in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex is a payments fintech, managing a proprietary global financial infrastructure platform to help businesses transact, collect and pay in any foreign currency across 130+ countries and 50+ currencies, without the constraints of the traditional global financial system.