



Through this move, Airwallex is set to support Yuno in solidifying its financial service and payment capabilities, in turn assisting businesses in simplifying global transactions. When it comes to Airwallex, the partnership seeks to allow the company to improve its ability to support larger enterprises through more scalable and optimal cross-border payment solutions.











Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from Airwallex mentioned that teaming up with Yuno aims to facilitate faster, more flexible financial solutions for businesses. The collaboration intends to focus on supporting companies in scaling their operations internationally while also allowing them to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of their clients. At the same time, Yuno underlined that by implementing Airwallex’s infrastructure, the company can provide augmented financial solutions that meet the evolving requirements of businesses globally.

In addition to starting to work with Yuno, Airwallex also recently partnered with Discover Global Network to expand payment acceptance options for cardholders worldwide. The initiative was set to support Airwallex merchants in accepting Discover Global Network, including Discover and Diners Club International Cards. Also, the two companies aimed to offer their services to several regions, including Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK.





Latest news from Airwallex



Besides teaming up with industry participants to further advance its capabilities and operations, Airwallex also launched additional features as part of its offering. For example, most recently, the company rolled out improved Embedded Finance capabilities designed to assist creator platforms. With its suite of APIs, Airwallex sought to enable platforms to integrate multi-currency financial tools, including global payment acceptance, international payouts, branded creator cards, and an advanced tax solution to assist in tax form data collection and filing.

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.