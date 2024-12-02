Businesses in New Zealand now have access to Airwallex offerings including international collections, multi-currency wallets in over 11 currencies, and local payouts in over 30 currencies. The full suite of Airwallex’s global products, such as multi-currency company and employee cards, spend management, and its online payment acceptance capabilities will be progressively rolled out in the market.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Airwallex stated that by providing local businesses with a single global financial platform, they aim to facilitate them to scale successfully, which is especially critical in this current economic environment.

Airwallex customers now also have the ability to open a Global Account in New Zealand Dollars (NZD) in seconds. With this increased capability, businesses with operations in Australia and New Zealand can collect payments from their customers, pay their suppliers and staff in both countries, as well as convert NZD to AUD (and vice versa), driving increased business growth opportunities between both markets.