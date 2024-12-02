Airwallex expands to SEA

The company sets its sights on growing its presence in Southeast Asia, with teams in Singapore and Malaysia to support Asian businesses. Currently, the fintech backed by Tencent Holdings and Sequoia Capital China, has licenses and is operational in Australia, Hong Kong, the UK & EU, and the US.

Currently, the company offers a business account that includes cards, international collection & transfer, and other value-add solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, and an API for larger enterprise businesses that require embedded payments and financial services.

For its latest venture in this region, businesses in Malaysia from early 2022 can enjoy fast, transparent, and cost-effective international payments in multiple currencies. Through the Airwallex platform, they will have the ability to collect funds from customers across the globe in different currencies, convert and payout into preferred currencies.