Airwallex expands in the US

Airwallex’s market entry into the US is supported by a partnership with domestic bank Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organisation and Banking-as-a-Service provider. In addition, Airwallex has been issued money transmitter licenses in various major states and is permitted to provide money services business in almost all the states across the US, including those that have traditionally been difficult to secure licenses, such as California, Texas and Florida.

With several local bank partnerships and licenses, Airwallex will progressively introduce its suite of products and services to businesses in the US, including multi-currency cards and an online payment acceptance solution that will allow businesses to collect payments from customers around the world.

The company offers a business account which include cards, international collection and transfer and other value-add solutions for SMEs, and an API for larger enterprise businesses that require embedded payments and financial services.



