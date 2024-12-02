According to the official press release, the move comes in the context of a continued expansion of the creator economy, which is projected to reach a USD 525 billion valuation by 2030. As content creators adopt increasingly complex business models and seek global revenue opportunities, creator platforms are under pressure to offer efficient financial tools that simplify cross-border transactions and tax compliance.

Airwallex’s suite of APIs enables platforms to integrate multi-currency financial tools, including global payment acceptance, international payouts, branded creator cards, and an advanced tax solution that facilitates tax form data collection and filing.

New tax and payment solutions for creator platforms

An important component of Airwallex’s offering is its tax reporting solution, which allows platforms to collect taxpayer information and submit filings directly to tax authorities. Initially supporting US 1099-NEC forms, the feature is set to expand with additional tax documentation options in the near future.

Airwallex also provides platforms with the ability to streamline payments. Its payment acceptance tool supports multiple currencies and local payment methods, enabling creators to receive funds from global audiences. Additionally, platforms can issue multi-currency creator wallets, reducing conversion costs and consolidating earnings across different revenue sources.

To further facilitate payouts, Airwallex’s global payment network supports transactions in over 170 markets, with local payment rails in 120+ countries. This infrastructure enables faster cross-border transfers, reducing processing delays and transaction fees.

An official from Airwallex stated that the company's goal is to provide financial tools that remove barriers for creators, allowing them to focus on their work without administrative burdens. By embedding these capabilities, platforms can offer a more seamless user experience while ensuring compliance with financial regulations.

