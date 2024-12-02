Airwallex continues partnership with Xero and speeds up invoice payments

The new solution will increase ease and speed of receiving invoice payments for Australian businesses and will also include Airwallex’s multi-currency capabilities, allowing clients to settle or issue invoices in various currencies.

Airwallex’s Australian customers who use Xero for their invoices can now automatically embed an Airwallex payment link in their Xero invoice that allows them to collect funds from invoice recipients directly into their Airwallex account. The company integrates with several payment methods, including cards and local payment methods in over 170 currencies and allows customers to settle their accounts in 8 different currencies.

The fintech launched its online payment acceptance capabilities in 2021, providing different payment integration methods, including payment links. Its partnership with Xero started in 2020 and continued to improve in the following years.