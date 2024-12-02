Airwallex Atome enable BNPL payments for merchants in the APAC region

The partnership follows Airwallex’s official launch in Singapore earlier in January 2022 and is one of the company’s first tie-up with a BNPL provider. The company also says that it plans to expand its collaboration with Atome to enable its merchants in Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines to offer BNPL as a payment option to shoppers.









BNPL blends into Airwallex’ existing payment solutions

In addition to BNPL, Airwallex also offers its merchants multi-currency card-based payment solutions with Visa, Mastercard and UnionPay, as well as over 20 local payment methods. It also recently raised an additional USD 100 million in its recent Series E2 fundraising round, bringing its total funds raised to more than USD 900 million.

Airwallex’ officials stated that they want to give businesses access to all the benefits of BNPL, which will not only help them increase revenues, but also create a more seamless customer experience for the longer term that will enable them to unlock new market opportunities.

Commenting on the partnership, representatives from Atome said that BNPL is becoming an increasingly popular payment choice among shoppers today, particularly among the fast-growing Gen Z and millennial customer segment. With this partnership, millions of customers across the region can now shop and pay through flexible deferred payments at Airwallex merchants.

