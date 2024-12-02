Airwallex announces new bank feed integration with NetSuite

Airwallex’s customers in Australia, Hong Kong, EMEA, and the US will be able to automatically synchronise transactions in their NetSuite accounts for the latest view of their financial position in a single platform. By eliminating the need for manual data entry, customers benefit form faster and more accurate reconciliation of business expenses.

Airwallex’s representatives stated that they’re excited to extend the integration partnerships to include NetSuite. By offering customers the added convenience of automatically synchronising their Airwallex transactions to NetSuite, they stand to benefit from time savings and reduced risks associated with manual errors, allowing businesses to manage their finances.

Some customers of this product reported that this new integration has saved them time on the daily manual uploads and allows their team to perform bank reconciliation at any time in NetSuite without the worry of whether the transactions match up with their bank statements.

This latest integration follows a string of other partnerships that Airwallex has inked. Earlier in 2022, the company announced that it has been selected by Qantas Loyalty to support its new and upcoming financial services offering, Qantas Business Money. More recently, Airwallex partnered with UK-based investment app Plum to support the launch of its new US investing product.