Airtel waives fees for all mobile money transfers in Kenya

Further, to boost and support the SME and micro business enterprises, together with the Central Bank of Kenya the company also revised the transaction limits for mobile money transaction.

The current tariff for mobile money transactions for USD 675 will apply for transactions up to USD 1445. Charges were also waived for transfers from Airtel Money wallet to bank accounts. The announcement was made in response to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appeal to mobile money operators to consider reducing mobile money transaction costs to customers. In partnership with the government, Airtel has set up a toll-free line 719, where all customers can now access information and updates on the Covid-19.