Airtel Uganda, Mastercard to introduce virtual debit card

The virtual card allows Airtel Money customers, even those without a bank account, to make payments to local and global online merchants that accept Mastercard cards – like Netflix, Uber, Amazon, Google play, Aliexpress, Alibaba – while ensuring that the customer’s financial data is always secure and private.

The virtual card is valid for one year and the customer has the option to delete it at any time and generate another one instantly re-emphasising the security proofing the card offers.

Since the virtual card is linked to the customer’s Airtel Money Wallet, the Airtel Money balance is always the card balance.