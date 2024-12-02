Airtel, Razorpay partner for UPI payments

Due to this partnership, Airtel users will be able to make payments via the MyAirtel app as well as its official site. With UPI-based payments, users will not be needed to type card details or net banking/digital wallet passwords.

All Airtel subscribers can avail a 10% cashback up to a maximum of INR 100 on their first UPI transaction. The offer will be applicable untill August 6, 2018.

Launched in 2016, UPI has witnessed an important growth with the cumulative number of transactions standing at 250 million at the end of June 2018.