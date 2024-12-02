Airtel Payments Bank announces UPI integration

Through this new feature, customers will now be able to connect their Airtel Payments Bank accounts to the BHIM app, which will, in turn, allow them to make payments via UPI.

Furthermore, users will not be required to furnish their bank details for any UPI-based transfers.

The integration will allow customers to create their personalised UPI handles on the Airtel app, and enable them to make digital payments in both the offline and the online space.