Airtel Money, TerraPay offer mobile money for Tanzanian travellers in UAE

Airtel Money Tanzania, in partnership with TerraPay a cross-border payments network has launched an international remittance service enabling Airtel Money customers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make purchases at points of sale terminals using their Airtel Money accounts at no extra cost. This announcement follows the recent launch of the 10% Fly Dubai discount announced in July 2023.











Officials from Airtel Money said Airtel Tanzania is committed to offering innovative solutions that cater to their customers' daily needs and provide value. With the launch of Airtel Money in partnership with TerraPay in the UAE, they aim to address the payment challenges their customers encounter when traveling to Dubai. The rising number of Tanzanian travellers visiting the UAE for diverse purposes is a clear reflection of the increasing demand for such a service. This collaboration eliminates the need for travellers to carry large sums of cash or go through the hassle of currency exchange each time they journey to the UAE.

To access Airtel Money’s cross-border merchants’ payments through TerraPay, Airtel Money customers can follow the steps outlined below:

Airtel Money customers can visit any branded merchant location in the UAE;

The Merchant initiates transaction at the POS terminal;

The Airtel Money customer will receive a prompt to enter their pin and confirm transaction;

The Airtel Money customer will receive a confirmation SMS once the transaction is done.





Airtel Money is continuously evolving to be more inclusive, providing faster, more convenient, safer, and cost-effective services. The wide range of services available through Airtel Money will not only enhance its usage but also solidify Airtel's position as the preferred service provider.

Commenting on this partnership, TerraPay’s representatives emphasised the collaboration as a strategic initiative aimed at advancing financial inclusion in the country and encouraging the transition to a cashless economy.

About TerraPay

TerraPay connects global payments through a vast network, operating in 29 markets with payments to 120+ receive countries, 210+ send countries, 7.5+ billion bank accounts, and 2.1+ billion mobile wallets. Their mission is to create a borderless financial world, ensuring instant, reliable, and compliant money transfers. The company collaborates with various businesses, from banks to fintechs, promoting financial inclusion in hard-to-reach markets.

Founded in 2014, TerraPay is headquartered in London with a global presence and has received funding from investors such as IFC, Prime Ventures, Partech Africa, and Visa.





More information about Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa is a provider of telecommunications and mobile money services, with a presence in 14 countries in Africa, primarily in East Africa and Central and West Africa. The company offers an integrated suite of telecommunications solutions to its subscribers, including mobile voice and data services, as well as mobile money services both nationally and internationally. The Group aims to continue providing a simple and intuitive customer experience through streamlined customer journeys.