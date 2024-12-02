Airtel Money Card now offers online payments

The Airtel Money Card that links a users Airtel Money account to a VISA card thats secured with a PIN code just like a normal debit and ATM card was launched in Kenya in February 2014, allafrica.com reports. The VISA linked card is used by customers shopping in supermarkets, fueling at petrol stations and dining at restaurants both locally and internationally.

It enables Airtel Money card holders to pay for goods and services at any VISA enabled outlet anywhere in the world. Card holders can also use the card to shop for a variety of goods and services online including airline ticket purchases, bookings or donations and to withdraw cash from ATMs.

The Airtel Money VISA card is issued FREE of charge to registered Airtel Money customers. Airtel Money customers can obtain the card by filling a form at any Airtel Shop in Kenya and attach a copy of their ID card or passport. Customers can also order for the Airtel VISA Card from their Airtel line via USSD by dialing *222*3#.