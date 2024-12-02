Airtel Money available at Ghana post offices nationwide

Airtel Ghana, a mobile telecommunications service provider, has already established relationships with a number of financial institutions such as Databank, Ecobank, Energy Bank, Fidelity Bank, GT Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Unibank, United Bank of Africa and Zenith Bank.

In addition to its mobile banking services, Airtel Ghana has extended its Cash-Out services, where customers can cash out at any Fidelity and Ecobank ATMs, Airtel shops, partner banks and agent outlets across the country.

In recent news, telecommunication services company Bharti Airtel has entered a cross-border remittance partnership with South African telecommunications network MTN Group to enable mobile money transfer between the two West African countries of Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso.