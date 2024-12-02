Airtel Ghana joins forces with KFC on mobile money services

Through its mobile money service, Airtel Money, all Airtel Ghana’s 1.5 million customers with a mobile wallet can pay for their meals at KFC. The collaboration was launched at all five branches of KFC in Accra, Ghana.

In recent news, Visa and Bharti Airtel has entered a partnership to bring mobile payment services to seven markets in Africa including Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Rwanda, Seychelles and Tanzania.