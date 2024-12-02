Airtel gets RBI, UIDAI approval to resume client registration

Reserve Bank of India had asked the bank in June 2018 to stop customer registrations after slapping a INR 5 crore fine for violation of regulations, including opening of accounts for customers without their knowledge.

The penalty was imposed after Reserve Bank of India scrutinised documents related to opening of accounts without any specific/clear consent from customers. The central bank had reportedly concluded in March 2018 that Airtel Payments Bank had contravened operating guidelines for payments banks and directions issued by Reserve Bank of India on e-KYC norms.

Unique Identification Authority of India has suspended Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank in December 2018 from conducting Aadhaar-based verification of customers following complaints that the telco had used the facility to open payments bank accounts of subscribers without their informed consent.