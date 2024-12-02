Airtel Gabon inks strategic partnership with Verifone Mobile Money

Airtel is the first operator to deploy NFC technology for its Airtel Money subscribers in Gabon.

The contactless mobile payment facilitates transactions by allowing users to make purchases, deposits and withdrawals by simply passing their phone over an electronic terminal, through the adoption of internationally recognized standards allowing secure transactions from a customers mobile wallet.

To benefit from this solution, customers can visit any Airtel store or agency, and be provided with their own NFC tag. After a few clicks the service will be active, users just need to load credit onto their Airtel Money account, turning their phone into a digital wallet. The tap-and-pay is used at all merchants accepting contactless payments, simply tap the NFC tagged mobile on a payment terminal accepting contactless payments.

Airtel Money has been providing communication services to the 9 provinces of Gabon for over 4 years, with a global customer base of over 700,000 subscribers and 6,000 points of sale across partners, Engen, Total, Ecobank, CANAL and SEEG.