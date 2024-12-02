Airtel Africa, Mukuru partner to enable cross-border payments within Africa

According to The Fast Mode, Airtel Africa – which operates in 14 countries across sub-Saharan Africa – will allow Mukuru’ customers to send money directly to Airtel’s Money mobile wallets in 12 African countries.

Moreover, the partnership will allow customers to initiate intra-Africa payments from Southern Africa, where Mukuru has a leading presence. Besides, customers will no longer have to physically go to an agent to receive cross-border payments. Once Airtel Money customers receive the funds, they can be used to pay utility bills, goods, and services, transferred to family or can be cashed out at any of Airtel Africa’s exclusive branches, kiosks, and agents.

Furthermore, the partnership, which is currently the subject to local regulatory approvals, will initially launch in Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Afterwards, it’s planned to be released to subsequent Airtel Money markets.