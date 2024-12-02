Airsoft, PumaPay team up to allow merchants accept crypto payments

As a result of the partnership, Airsoft will adopt PumaPay’s cryptocurrency billing protocol and the PMA token as one of payment means the company will offer to its clients. It also brings ?transparency and ‘fair-play’ infrastructure to crypto trading software systems ?that need to comply with the regulatory prerequisites as well.?

The crypto startup says its business overcomes existing blockchain payment limitations and offers billing mechanisms for ecommerce, online services and financial providers. The company’s ecosystem boasts more than 60 brands from different industries including streaming media, payments, financial trading, web hosting, and technology, according to Finance Magnates.

AirSoft is a full-service fintech developer ?with offices in Cyprus and Hong Kong offering forex and ?contracts for difference (CFDs) trading capabilities for ?online brokers.? It has also established key strategic relationships with ?large crypto exchanges that allows its clients to have ?access to trade leading crypto pairs.