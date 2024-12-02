AirPay expands ecommerce partnership with UnionPay

According to the press release, thanks to the partnership, ecommerce merchants can accept UnionPay Online Payment via AirPay, with extra Chinese marketing support. Besides, in December 2020, AirPay partnered with Alipay to launch the 'Black Diamond' campaign to key luxury retailers. Black Diamond is a privileged membership category within Alipay.

Therefore, by scanning a unique QR code, Alipay users can redeem the best exchange rate offered by Alipay. The campaign is well accepted by Chinese shoppers during Boxing Day.

Overall, in June 2020, AirPay first launched its UnionPay QR code acquiring services in Australia. UnionPay QR code payment is accepted at over 29 million merchants in mainland China and is accepted in 33 countries and regions outside mainland China.



