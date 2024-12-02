AirPay Digital partners with Enfuce to deliver smart business cards

By partnering with Enfuce, AirPay can process card payments and send product-level e-receipt and invoice data to customers. This enables automatic entries on a monthly basis. The solution also makes purchases more seamless for employees using the app-linked AirPay Visa card.

The fintech’s company officials stated that nobody wants to deal with receipts and businesses pay for accounting to process them. European countries, one by one, are looking for options to move to e-receipts. AirPay believes that the change can begin with companies and front-line services, they added.

AirPay issues payment cards through its own Visa license, and completes its offering through Enfuce’s end-to-end payment capabilities. It leverages Enfuce’s expertise to guarantee time-to-market and service levels once it expands to geographies outside of Finland. The company is later planning to add market-leading mobile wallets to its offering in partnership with Enfuce.