Airopay launches digital payment app in Nigeria

The app will allow users to pay bills in Nigeria, make transfers, and receive cash regardless of their geographical location. The company stated that the AiroPay Mobile Money service accommodates deposits and withdrawals, including cardless ATM withdrawals, transfer between accounts, domestic remittances, as well as third party or non-registered user deposits to accounts. It also offers a platform for the payment of utility bills, the purchase of flight tickets, international and local airtime top up, payment of tuition for over 100 educational institutions, international and local fund transfers, as well as bill payments for betting, lottery, and games.

The app is available for both iOS and Android devices.



