Airbuy rolls out ecommerce payment gateway

The platform does not require users to insert their banking details, as it uses digital tokens known as Airbucks to allow users to make payments on participating ecommerce sites. Airbucks can be topped up by direct EFT, and in the near future, via mobile banking, airtime conversion, and bitcoin. Users can also earn Airucks through promotions in marketing campaigns. The company users can also share the tokens with other users by transferring them digitally.

The ecommerce gateway was launched at DEMO Africa with the aim to create connections and networks for the company across Africa.