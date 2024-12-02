Airbus selects HRS for digitisation of hotel programme

HRS will manage Airbus’s global hotel negotiations and ensure the right content flows into existing booking tools and new mobile applications. Beyond this, the two companies will work together to implement virtual payment for travellers for all of Airbus’s preferred hotel properties.

According to HRS, its virtual payment platform means travellers do not need to use personal or corporate cards at the hotel and expense reports for lodging are done automatically. The company is already engaging with global hotel chains, smaller groups, and independent hotels on behalf of Airbus for 2019 rate negotiations, with preferred hotel suppliers required to accommodate the virtual payment initiative.

HRS will highlight virtual payment evolution during a panel discussion featuring travel buyers, a hotel representative, and a startup at the ACTE Global Summit and Corporate Lodging Forum in Paris on 16 October 2018.